Harald Mahrer bei „Tirol Live“
Causa Nachtfahrverbot: Wirtschaftskammer-Chef Mahrer glättet die Transit-Wogen
WKO-Präsident Harald Mahrer war zu Gast bei „Tirol Live“.
© Axel Springer
Von Serdar Sahin
