Änderungen im Überblick
Großbaustelle Bozner Platz: Darauf müssen sich Autofahrer ab sofort einstellen
Bis in den Herbst hinein wird der Bozner Platz zur Großbaustelle.
© Michael Domanig
Von Michael Domanig
