Unterkünfte auf Freiland errichtet
Gericht dreht Schwarzbauten am Natterer-See-Camping ab
Nach der BH untersagte auch das Gericht dem Natterer-See-Campingplatz den Betrieb von 21 Lodges und weiteren Unterkünften auf Freiland.
© TT/Rita Falk
Von Max Strozzi
