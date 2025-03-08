Unterkünfte auf Freiland errichtet

Gericht dreht Schwarzbauten am Natterer-See-Camping ab

Nach der BH untersagte auch das Gericht dem Natterer-See-Campingplatz den Betrieb von 21 Lodges und weiteren Unterkünften auf Freiland.
Max Strozzi

