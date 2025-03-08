Nachricht frei erfunden

Aufruf zu Verzicht von US-Produkten: Digitale Trump-Schelte macht auch in Tirol die Runde

Die mexikanische Präsidentin Claudia Sheinbaum hat nichts mit dem Schreiben zu tun, das so vielen TirolerInnen gefällt.
© IMAGO/Luis Barron/ Eyepix Group
Helmut Mittermayr

Von Helmut Mittermayr