Das steckt dahinter

Aufruf zu Verzicht von US-Produkten: Digitale Trump-Schelte macht in Tirol die Runde

Eine WhatsApp-Nachricht über eine Art „Mauer“ gegen US-Präsident Donald Trump macht auch in Tirol die Runde.
Helmut Mittermayr

