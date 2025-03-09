- Überblick
Kritik aus Telfs
Keine Gratis-Schwimmkurse für Kinder? Wieso das „Bäder-Paket“ des Landes wieder für Wirbel sorgt
Schwimmen ist nicht nur eine Kultur- sondern auch eine Überlebenstechnik. Das Hallenbad-Sterben fördert das Erlernen nicht.
© imago images/Sven Simon
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer
