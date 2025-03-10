- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Eine Ära geht zu Ende
Abschied nach 99 Jahren: Haller Traditions-Modehaus schließt seine Pforten
Kleiderschürzen findet man nur noch selten. Klaus Kindl hat sie noch im Sortiment.
© Peter Neuner-Knabl
Von Nicole Strozzi
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten