Bald ohne Büro?
Zentrum für Gewaltschutz sucht dringend neue Räume: Auch Politik ist gefordert
Das Gewaltschutzzentrum Tirol muss im Sommer umziehen. Neue Räumlichkeiten werden seit mehr als einem Jahr gesucht.
© Rita Falk
Von Verena Langegger
