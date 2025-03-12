- Überblick
Aus nach 70 Jahren
Nach Riesenwirbel: Warum alle Mitglieder plus Anwärterin aus der Bergwacht Mötz austreten
Dieses Foto in Bergwacht-Uniform in der TT wurde Gerd Estermann (r.) vermutlich zum Verhängnis.
© Thomas Parth
Von Thomas Parth
