Offene Worte

Ist wieder Ruhe am Tiroler Landestheater? Irene Girkinger und Markus Lutz im Interview

Irene Girkinger ist seit Herbst 2023 Intendantin des Tiroler Landestheaters, wo Markus Lutz schon seit 2015 als kaufmännischer Direktor tätig ist.
© Axel Springer
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek