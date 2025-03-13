- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Offene Worte
Ist wieder Ruhe am Tiroler Landestheater? Irene Girkinger und Markus Lutz im Interview
Irene Girkinger ist seit Herbst 2023 Intendantin des Tiroler Landestheaters, wo Markus Lutz schon seit 2015 als kaufmännischer Direktor tätig ist.
© Axel Springer
Von Markus Schramek
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten