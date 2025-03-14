- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Für Leipziger Buchpreis nominiert
Alles führt ins Nichts: So ist der neue Roman von Starautor Christian Kracht
Kracht wurde 1995 mit „Faserland“ bekannt. „Air“ ist der siebte Roman des 58-Jährigen.
© imago stock&people
Von Joachim Leitner
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten