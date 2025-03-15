- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Neues Tool für Notare
Tiroler Start Up will es leichter machen, an digitales Erbe zu kommen
Für Hinterbliebene ist es oft schwer nachzuvollziehen, welche digitalen Anlagen, wie etwa Bitcoin, ihre verstorbenen Angehörigen hatten.
© NICOLAS TUCAT
Von Viktoria Imp
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten