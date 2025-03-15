Haftstrafe nach Gewaltexzess

Unfassbare Gewalttat in Tirol: 17-Jähriger schlug Schlafenden mit Fleischklopfer

Aus Eifersucht holte der Jugendliche einen hölzernen Fleischklopfer aus der Küche und schlug fünfmal auf den Kopf des Kontrahenten ein.
© iStockphoto
Reinhard Fellner

Von Reinhard Fellner