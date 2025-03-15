- Überblick
Noch keine Spur von Tätern
Aus Klinik entlassen: Opfer nach brutalem Angriff in Zirl erstmals ausführlich befragt
Die Täter schlugen auch auf das Auto des Opfers ein. Dabei ging die Heckscheibe zu Bruch.
© Daniel Liebl
Von Thomas Hörmann
