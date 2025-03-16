- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
„Köln 75“ im Kino
Am Ende geht alles gut: Wie ein Abend in Köln Jazz-Geschichte schrieb
Ein großes Vorhaben und viele Hindernisse: John Magaro als Keith Jarrett und Mala Emde als Vera Brandes in „Köln 75“.
© Polyfilm
Von Joachim Leitner
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten