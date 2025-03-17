- Überblick
Erstmals ausgestellt
Große Bühne für einen „Jahrhundertfund“: Die Innsbrucker Kleist-Briefe im Landestheater
Einer der fünf in Innsbruck gefundenen Briefe: Am Sonntagvormittag waren sie erstmals ausgestellt.
© Amir Kaufmann
Von Joachim Leitner
