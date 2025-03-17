Nach massiven Protesten

Gericht entscheidet final: So geht es mit dem umstrittenen Schönwieser Pfandzentrum weiter

Am Weg zum Recycling: Millionen Flaschen und Dosen sollen künftig in Schönwies gezählt werden.
© APA/ Robert Jäger
Matthias Reichle

