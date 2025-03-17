Programm ab 2026

Leiter für gut ein Jahr: Kunstraum Innsbruck wird „Schaufenster“ für das Landesmuseum

Florian Waldvogel – hier in der Ausstellung von Gelitin 2021 – vertritt Kunstraum-Leiterin Ivana Marjanović während ihrer Babypause.
© TLM

Von Edith Schlocker