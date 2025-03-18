Verhallt der Klinik-Hilferuf?

„Unerträgliche Zustände“: So reagiert Tirols Politik auf die OP-Wartezeiten in Innsbruck

20 Prozent der OP-Säle waren in Innsbruck im Jänner gesperrt. Mehr als 500 Patienten erhalten vorerst keinen Termin für einen Eingriff.
© istock
Benedikt Mair

Von Benedikt Mair