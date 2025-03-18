- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Verhallt der Klinik-Hilferuf?
„Unerträgliche Zustände“: So reagiert Tirols Politik auf die OP-Wartezeiten in Innsbruck
20 Prozent der OP-Säle waren in Innsbruck im Jänner gesperrt. Mehr als 500 Patienten erhalten vorerst keinen Termin für einen Eingriff.
© istock
Von Benedikt Mair
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten