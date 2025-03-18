Große Hoffnungen

Ski-Zukunft gesichert: Tiroler Nachwuchs glänzte goldig

Die jungen TirolerInnenen hatten mit ihren Betreuern allen Grund zum jubeln: Gleich 14 Goldmedaillen holte man sich.
© EXPA/Huter
Sabine Hochschwarzer-Dampf

Von Sabine Hochschwarzer-Dampf