- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Große Hoffnungen
Ski-Zukunft gesichert: Tiroler Nachwuchs glänzte goldig
Die jungen TirolerInnenen hatten mit ihren Betreuern allen Grund zum jubeln: Gleich 14 Goldmedaillen holte man sich.
© EXPA/Huter
Von Sabine Hochschwarzer-Dampf
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten