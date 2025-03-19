- Überblick
Ohne Hemmungen
ÖSV-Star wurde Zielscheibe von Morddrohungen: „Ich erschieße dich“
Johannes Lamparter (links) legte sich gegen Japans Ryota Yamamoto (rechts) ins Zeug und holte Bronze. Im Netz gefiel das nicht jedem.
© JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
Von Florian Madl
