Wer folgt auf Bach?
Die IOC-Wahl wird zum Thriller: Es geht zu wie beim Konklave
Der Deutsche Thomas Bach scheidet nach knapp zwölf Jahren aus dem Amt des IOC-Präsidenten – er wäre gerne geblieben ...
© imago/Can
Von Florian Madl
