Skistars unter Druck
Wo der ÖSV beim Finale noch hoffen darf und welche historische Pleite droht
Cornelia Hütter ist die aussichtsreichste ÖSV-Kugelkämpferin.
© APA/AFP/NTB/STIAN LYSBERG SOLUM
