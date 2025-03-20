Antrag im Dreierlandtag

Lkw-Nachtfahrverbot bleibt Spaltpilz: Wieso jetzt sogar das Trentino querschießt

Vor und auf der Luegbrücke wird es eng. Die Einspurigkeitsphase als Regelbetrieb wird bis Ende 2027 dauern, Entlastungen inklusive.
© Falk
Manfred Mitterwachauer

Von Manfred Mitterwachauer