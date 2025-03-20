- Überblick
Mega-Lawine im Video
Plötzlich überall Schnee: Gewaltige Staublawine überrascht Skifahrer
Vom Langkofel in Gröden löste sich eine riesige Lawine und donnerte Richtung Tal. Das spektakuläre Naturschauspiel wurde von einigen Skifahrern gefilmt.
