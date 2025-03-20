- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Comeback-Show
Beim Kult-Musical „Grease“ in Innsbruck gab es so manche Überraschung
Buntes Treiben in der Rydell High School. Das ausgezeichnete Ensemble von „Grease“ in geballter Formation.
© Axel Springer
Von Markus Schramek
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten