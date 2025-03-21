- Überblick
Noch 2023 in Wien zu Gast
Autor vor Gericht: Schriftsteller drohen zehn Jahre Haft für ein Interview
Boualem Sansal wurde im Herbst 2024 bei seiner Rückkehr nach Algerien verhaftet.
© imago stock&people via www.imago-images.de
Von Joachim Leitner
