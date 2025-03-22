- Überblick
Umweg nötig
Baustellenalarm im Ettal: Fahrbahnsanierung sorgt für Straßensperren
Ab 5. Mai geht es vom Talkessel Reutte aus nur bis Schloss Linderhof. Die Verbindung nach Ettal ist nur eingeschränkt möglich.
© Simone Tschol
Von Simone Tschol
