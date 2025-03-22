Umweg nötig

Baustellenalarm im Ettal: Fahrbahnsanierung sorgt für Straßensperren

Ab 5. Mai geht es vom Talkessel Reutte aus nur bis Schloss Linderhof. Die Verbindung nach Ettal ist nur eingeschränkt möglich.
