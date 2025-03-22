- Überblick
Hass gegen Homosexuelle
„Hate Crime“-Razzia auch in Tirol: Hausdurchsuchung und drei Festnahmen
Am Freitag ging man gegen Hate Crime, also Verbrechen aufgrund von Vorurteilen und Hass, mit einer Razzia vor. (Symbolfoto)
© APA
