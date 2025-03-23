1,5 Mio. Euro Investition

Wie Kitzbühel und Kirchberg die Biker anlocken möchten

Schon jetzt führt der „Fleckalm Trail“ von der Ehrenbachhöhe ins Tal, er gilt als einer der schönsten in Tirol. Nun kommt mit dem „Kirchberg Trail“ ein neuer dazu.
© Eye5 / Carlos Blanchard
Harald Angerer

