OP nach Knochenbrüchen
Wie viel Pech kann man haben? Schmerzhaftes Saison-Aus für ÖSV-Hoffnung
Auf Instagram zeigte Moritz Zudrell seine operierte Hand.
© gepa, Instagram/Zudrell
