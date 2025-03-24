- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Neue Niederlassung
Datum ist fix: Wann und wo die US-Kaffeekette Starbucks ihre dritte Filiale in Tirol eröffnet
„Coming Soon“ steht noch auf dem Plakat. Noch im 24. April soll die dritte Starbucks-Filiale in Tirol eröffnen.
© Axel Springer
Von Beate Troger
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten