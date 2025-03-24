- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Lokalsport in Kürze
Bronze für Damen-Doppel bei Tischtennis-ÖM in Kufstein, Heimsieg bei Pitztal Wildface
Die Tirolerin Nicola Salzburger (r.) holte mit Dorothea Alexandru die Bronzemedaille.
© Schwaighofer
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten