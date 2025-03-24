Eingriff in privates Eigentum

Gehortetes Bauland im Visier, Innsbruck plant Bausperre für 80 Grundstücke

Leistbare Wohnungen sind in Innsbruck Mangelware – die Stadtführung möchte nun mit der Ausweisung von Vorbehaltsflächen gewidmetes Bauland mobilisieren.
Michael Domanig

