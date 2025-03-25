Nachwuchs im Vordergrund

Hochspannung bei der Suche nach dem Gastro-Supertalent in Sölden

Koch-Lehrling Fabian Frischmann zauberte für die „TFBS für Tourismus und Handel“ aus Landeck unter Zeitdruck ein Gourmet-Gericht.
© Rita Falk
Susann Frank

