- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Tirolerin Brunner Zehnte
Dritte Kugel für Brignone: Italiens Ski-Star schlägt erneut zu
Federica Brignone zeigte im Riesentorlauf von Sun Valley als Zweite und Gesamtsiegerin erneut ihre Klasse.
© GEPA pictures/ Greg M. Cooper
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten