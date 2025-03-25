- Überblick
Staugefahr zu Ostern
Wie die Tiroler Polizei den drohenden Verkehrskollaps im Wipptal verhindern will
Die teils nur einspurig geführte Luegbrücke wird spätestens ab Ostern zum Nadelöhr. Bei Staus will die Polizei den Verkehr schon in Kufstein drosseln.
© Liebl Daniel
Von Thomas Hörmann
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten