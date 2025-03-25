Staugefahr zu Ostern

Wie die Tiroler Polizei den drohenden Verkehrskollaps im Wipptal verhindern will

Die teils nur einspurig geführte Luegbrücke wird spätestens ab Ostern zum Nadelöhr. Bei Staus will die Polizei den Verkehr schon in Kufstein drosseln.
© Liebl Daniel
Thomas Hörmann

Von Thomas Hörmann