- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Europacup als Sprungbrett
Fix-Ticket gelöst: Eine Tirolerin und ein Tiroler fahren auf den Skiweltcup ab
Nina Astner aus Itter lachte mti der Sonne: Die 24-Jährige gewann die RTL-Wertung im Europacup.
© TSV
Von Sabine Hochschwarzer-Dampf
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten