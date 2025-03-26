Europacup als Sprungbrett

Fix-Ticket gelöst: Eine Tirolerin und ein Tiroler fahren auf den Skiweltcup ab

Nina Astner aus Itter lachte mti der Sonne: Die 24-Jährige gewann die RTL-Wertung im Europacup.
© TSV
Sabine Hochschwarzer-Dampf

Von Sabine Hochschwarzer-Dampf