Millionen-Gewinn trotz sozialer Baulandwidmung: Innsbruck will Grundpreise stutzen

Die Ausweisung von Vorbehaltsflächen und die Bausperren, die diese absichern sollen, sind in Innsbruck politisch heiß umstritten.
Von Michael Domanig, Peter Nindler