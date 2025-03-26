Arktis-Insel im Fokus

Wieder viel Rummel um Besuch von Trumps Leuten in Grönland

Anfang Jänner reiste der Sohn von US-Präsident Trump, Donald Jr., nach Grönland. Nun soll US-Vizepräsident J.D. Vance zusammen mit seiner Ehefrau Usha folgen.
© AFP/Stach