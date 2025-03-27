IG-Lärm statt IG-Luft?

Bayerns Transport-Lobby mit scharfer Attacke gegen Mattle: „Reine Symbolpolitik“

Das Lkw-Nachtfahrverbot steht seit Monaten in der Kritik. Tirol will aber darum kämpfen. Nicht zuletzt gegen Italien vor dem Europäischen Gerichtshof.
© Foto Rudy De Moor
Manfred Mitterwachauer

