IG-Lärm statt IG-Luft?
Bayerns Transport-Lobby mit scharfer Attacke gegen Mattle: „Reine Symbolpolitik“
Das Lkw-Nachtfahrverbot steht seit Monaten in der Kritik. Tirol will aber darum kämpfen. Nicht zuletzt gegen Italien vor dem Europäischen Gerichtshof.
Foto Rudy De Moor
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer
