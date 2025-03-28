Ärger an jeder Ecke

Feuerlöscher gesucht: die sechs Brandherde rund um das ÖFB-Nationalteam

Auch David Alaba und Marko Arnautovic sind nicht gut auf das ÖFB-Präsidium zu sprechen.
© gepa/Rauthner
Tobias WaidhoferAlexander Gruber

Von Tobias Waidhofer, Alexander Gruber