ÖFB-Präsidiumssitzung in Wien
Entscheidung steht kurz bevor: Wird die Fußball-Westliga wieder abgeschafft?
Regionalliga-Duelle zwischen Tirol gegen Salzburg (hier Schwaz/blau gegen Austria Salzburg könnten ab der Saison 2026/27 wegfallen.
© Falk
Von Daniel Lenninger
