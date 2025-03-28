Kein Aprilscherz

Warum das Gratisparken am Schwazer Bahnhof am 1. April vorbei ist

Das Parken in der P&R-Anlage „Schwaz urban" am Schwazer Bahnhof kostet für ÖBB-Kunden ab 1. April zwei Euro am Tag.
© ÖBB/Pellizzari
Angela Dähling

