Kein Aprilscherz
Warum das Gratisparken am Schwazer Bahnhof am 1. April vorbei ist
Das Parken in der P&R-Anlage „Schwaz urban" am Schwazer Bahnhof kostet für ÖBB-Kunden ab 1. April zwei Euro am Tag.
© ÖBB/Pellizzari
Von Angela Dähling
