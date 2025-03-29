- Überblick
Kritik aus Tirol
Unfaire Bedingungen? Zentralmatura ist doch nicht für alle gleich
Ob „oldschool“ Taschenrechner oder Programm am Computer: An gleichen Schultypen sind unterschiedliche Hilfsmittel erlaubt, um dieselben Aufgaben bei der Zentralmatura zu lösen.
© Rita Falk
Von Jasmine Hrdina
