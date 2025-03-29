- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Auftakt im Abstiegskampf
Wieder kein Sieg, aber WSG Tirol beendete die Niederlagen-Serie
WSG-Motor Matthäus Taferner im Zweikampf mit GAK-Kapitän Marco Perchtold.
© APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU
Von Michael Pipal
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten