Neuer Chef für die ÖVP

Das Ende der Fahrt auf der Hochschaubahn: Wie Christian Stocker die ÖVP führen will

Erfahrungund Besonnenheit: Die ÖVP hofft, mit Christian Stocker an der Spitze der Dreierkoalition auf Beruhigung.
© APA/Slovencik
Wolfgang Sablatnig

Von Wolfgang Sablatnig