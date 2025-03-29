- Überblick
Hypo Tirol im AVL-Finale
Aufstieg mal drei: Tiroler Teams im Play-off-Höhenflug
Die Volleyballer von Hypo Tirol gewannen auch das dritte Halbfinalspiel gegen Graz.
© GEPA pictures/ Chris Bauer
