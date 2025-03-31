- Überblick
Diebstahl wurde gefilmt
1500 Euro aus Kassa von St. Johann gestohlen: Das ist der Stand der Dinge
Die Freude beim SK St. Johann und Obmann Josef Gurschler (r.) ist groß: Das gestohlene Geld ist wieder da.
© Böhm, SK St. Johann
Von Michael Pipal
