- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Ball liegt beim ÖFB
Diese Entscheidung am grünen Tisch sorgt im Fußball-Unterhaus für großes Chaos
Haiming-Kapitän Fabio Herz (in Weiß) trifft im Cup nun wohl doch noch auf Volders mit Trainer Michael Streiter.
© Falk, Kristen
Von Daniel Lenninger
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten